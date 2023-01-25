PowerBall results: Tuesday, 24 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 10, 32, 40, 48 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 14, 28, 39, 42, 46 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 24/01/23
PB: R26 Million
