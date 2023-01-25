New Tygerberg Hospital medical interns keen to sharpen skills at facility Western Cape Health MEC Doctor Nomafrench Mbombo, welcomed a group of 76 first-year intern doctors at the hospital on Tuesday. Tygerberg Hospital

Medical interns CAPE TOWN - A first-year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital said that he was particularly looking forward to sharpening his trauma clinical skills at the facility. Western Cape Health MEC Doctor Nomafrench Mbombo, welcomed a group of 76 first-year intern doctors at the hospital on Tuesday. 76 new medical interns and community service doctors from across the country have been placed here for further training and to sharpen their clinical skills. pic.twitter.com/Iv97insFKE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2023

Doctor Eulin Crouch, who studied medicine at the University of the Free State, explained that he was about three weeks into his two-year-long medical intern training.

"The resusses, that's mostly what I want to focus on because I do want to join sea rescue and they're looking for those type of people who focus on the resusses and so on, so I'd like to really be very efficient in that so when I volunteer somewhere else, I can give the hospital a good name."

Intern radiographer, Natheela Mahmood, from Durban is also looking forward to juggling her training experience with also getting to know the city of Cape Town better.

"Broaden my knowledge on the radiography experiences that I get here. Hopefully I meet new people, learn more cultures."

Doctor Carl Arndt welcomed Health MEC Nomfrench Mbombo’s reassuring words to set the new intake on their path.

"The structures above us, they're thinking about us, they're here, it really helps… I'm going back into the wards now and I feel like I’m looked out for, you know… it feels nice."