Minority parties need EFF for Phalatse no confidence motion - analysts

JOHANNESBURG - There have been suggestions that minority parties in the Johannesburg council would need to acquire support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in order for the motion of no confidence in mayor Mpho Phalatse to succeed.

Minority parties, including the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah, have each tabled no-confidence motions in Phalatse, which will be heard at Thursday's council meeting.

The parties have accused the mayor of failing to deliver services to residents.

Although the EFF does not have the largest number of seats in the council, it has seemingly become a key party that is needed by both the multi-party coalition and the opposition parties.

Political analyst Rebone Tau said that if the opposition parties fail to persuade the EFF to vote with them on Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) would remain the governing executive of the city.

“The key-maker is the EFF. If the ANC does not meet the EFF halfway, it might not succeed.”

Referring to the EFF as political merchants, political analyst Xolani Dube said that the party will always side with the highest bidder.

“It was going to be better if we were dealing with principled political organisations, but we are not. It is now depending on the material offerings that will be used during bargaining.”

The EFF's significance came to play in the Ekurhuleni council in 2022 when it voted with the DA during a failed no-confidence motion against mayor Tania Campbell, after the ANC failed to persuade the red berets to support their motion.