Miley Cyrus’ new song 'Flowers' makes history

The single has become the most streamed track in a single week in Spotify history, entering the pop star into the Guinness World Records.

Cape Town – From Australia to China to Portugal and beyond, Miley Cyrus’ new single is topping charts around the world.

Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you.

Forever grateful, Miley pic.twitter.com/uDA3ut8xGH ' Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 24, 2023

Flowers has also become the most streamed track in a single week in Spotify history, and places the pop star in the Guinness World Records.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to breaking records.

According to music website Bowlyrics, Cyrus received her first record at the age of 23, after her controversial performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Music Awards.

Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3 ' Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 20, 2023

Congratulations to @MileyCyrus whose hit song Flowers has become the most streamed song on @Spotify in one week 🌺 https://t.co/cIEQwUBJ1c ' Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 23, 2023

Flowers, which was released on 13 January, has been described as a women's empowerment and self-love anthem.

Rumour has it the lyrics of the song are about her ex-husband actor Liam Hemsworth, as the release date of the single was on the same day as his birthday.

Cyrus’ full album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will be released on 10 March.

