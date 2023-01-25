Mantashe suggests SA imports excess energy from neighbouring countries

Mantashe admitted that the power crisis has a direct impact on the African National Congress as the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has suggested that South Africa import excess energy from neighbouring countries to alleviate our power supply shortfalls.

Mantashe admitted that the power crisis has a direct impact on the African National Congress (ANC) as the governing party.

He was speaking at the ANC’s energy emergency symposium that took place at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mantashe outlined a four-point plan that he said could accelerate the ending of load shedding.

He said that by improving Eskom’s energy availability factor, creating legislation for emergency procurement of energy from independent power producers, improving human skills at Eskom and importing energy from neighbouring states – South Africa can bring an end to power cuts.

"[This] is actually facilitating and accelerated import of energy from neighbouring states we are connected to… and we must import that energy unashamedly and not be afraid of doing it."

Mantashe did not specify the countries he was referring to.

At its December national elective conference - the party resolved to move Eskom from Public Enterprises Department to the Mineral Resources and Energy Department - which falls under Mantashe.