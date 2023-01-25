Madonsela could be subpoenaed to testifying at Mkhwebane inquiry

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is among a list of five names that Busisiwe Mkhwebane submitted to the committee to request that they be forced to testify before the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela could face being subpoenaed by Parliament if she doesn’t reconsider her decision not to testify voluntarily at the impeachment hearing of her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Madonsela is among a list of five names that Mkhwebane submitted to the committee to request that they be forced to testify before the inquiry.

The Section 194 committee is probing her fitness to hold office.

But the committee has only agreed to assist Mkhwebane in getting two of them before the inquiry.

The Section 194 committee said that it did not believe that it was necessary to subpoena neither Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone, nor Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, to testify.

It is also not convinced that Mkhwebane’s deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, needs to testify, because she was not employed there during the investigations under review.

But the committee has found merit in Mkhwebane’s predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, appearing before the inquiry.

She initiated some of the investigations on which the charges were based.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy chief whip, Doris Dlakude: "So that we get a gist of where did she leave off, and we might have some questions, other questions that we might want to put to her."

The committee has also agreed to begin a subpoena process for Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator working in the Public Protector’s office.