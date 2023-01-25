Long way to go in achieving gender equality in the judiciary: Zondo

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice launched the Brigitte Mabandla Aspirant Women Judges Programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says while South Africa has made significant strides in improving women’s representation in the judiciary since 1994, there is still a way to go.

The Chief Justice has launched the Brigitte Mabandla Aspirant Women Judges Programme.

The programme is aimed at providing education and training to aspiring women judges in an effort to put them on a better footing for appointment to the bench, and ultimately improve gender parity in the judiciary.

The first Aspirant Women Judges Programme, which has since been named after former Justice Minister Brigitte Mabandla, who spearheaded it, took place in 2007 and welcomed a total of 21 candidates, 12 of whom went on appointed as judges.

The programme was subsequently hit by funding challenges and the iteration launched on Wednesday is only the second since then.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Justice said it was long overdue.

Chief Justice Zondo, retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, the Lead Coordinator for the Aspirant Women Judges Programme, and SAJEI CEO Dr Gomolemo Moshoeu, standing with the new cohort of aspirant women Judges at the official launch of the Programme. #ocj_rsa #Judges #Women #Launch pic.twitter.com/UOtCGcWuRh ' RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) January 25, 2023

At the dawn of the new constitutional democracy, women comprised only 1% of the judiciary with only two female judges on the bench, both of whom were white.

Today, the picture is starkly different, with around 45% of the judiciary made up of women, a significant portion of whom are black.

But the Chief Justice says we are still not where we should be.

"There is much more that needs to be done to make sure the representation of women in the judiciary is put where it belongs. And it is up to all of us to spare no effort every day to put building blocks that will enable us to achieve that goal."

He’s hopeful, though, that this programme, which includes 18 candidates, comprising magistrates and legal practitioners, will go a way to addressing the issue.