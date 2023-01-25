Lamola tables bill to repeal apartheid-era Transkeian Penal Code

The penal code is found to be in conflict with the current common criminal law - which applies elsewhere in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - An apartheid-era law that still applies to criminal law in the former Transkei is finally set to be repealed.

Years after being criticised by the courts for still being in operation, the justice minister has tabled a bill in Parliament that will render the Transkeian Penal Code obsolete.

The penal code is found to be in conflict with the current common criminal law - which applies elsewhere in South Africa.

The Transkeian Penal Code - which codifies criminal law - was enacted in 1983 when the area became an independent republic.

But almost 20 years since the Transkei was incorporated back into South Africa, the penal code remained in effect.

It means that the application of the law in this regard had been out of step with the country’s general criminal laws, resulting in legal uncertainty as to whether the code supersedes the country’s common law.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the continued application of the code created an untenable situation.

Unlike in the penal code - specific crimes such as murder, assault and theft are not statutorily defined in South Africa’s criminal law.

As a result of the continued application of the penal code in the area formerly known as the Transkei, the National Prosecuting Authority is forced to frame criminal charges in line with the code.

The public has until 3 February 2023 to make written submissions to the bill.