Joburg High Court permits intermediary in child sex ring case

The lawyer of Gerhard Ackerman questioned why the service was needed if the victims were no longer minors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has permitted the use of an intermediary in the case involving an alleged child sex ring kingpin who is standing trial.

Fifty-two-year-old Gerhard Ackerman is accused of exploiting young boys to perform sexual acts with adult men who would pay a fee.

He is also accused of participating in the rape of some of the boys and encouraging some of them to have sex with acting judge Paul Kennedy, knowing that he was HIV positive.

Kennedy died by suicide last year while out on bail.

Ackerman is facing 740 counts of charges ranging from rape, human trafficking and attempted murder to the production and distribution of child pornography.

INTERMEDIARY RULING

The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that an intermediary would be used in this case, but not in the traditional sense.

READ: Man accused of running child sex ring targeted Sunninghill pool, court hears

A hesitant advocate Herman Alberts, who is the lawyer for Gerrie Ackerman, questioned State clinical psychologist Colonel Kirsten Clark on why there was a need for the service, especially because the victims were no longer minors.

"They do have severe psychological disorders, and some of those disorders could result in them decompensating during testimony. When I use the word decompensating, my Lord, I mean they would have a panic attack or start crying," Clark said.

Clark told the court that the intermediary would only be to comfort and provide emotional support for the victims, most of whom have been declared vulnerable and are diagnosed with various psychological conditions.



READ: Man accused of running sex ring with Paul Kennedy to continue plea in court

The evidence given by the boys will be done through CCTV footage and in-camera, meaning that none of them will be in direct contact with Ackerman.

The court sitting will also be closed to the public.

Judge Mahomed Ismail ruled that the intermediary may not under any circumstance repeat any questions to the witnesses.