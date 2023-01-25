Joburg High Court hears how sex ring victim was diagnosed with gender dysphoria

At least seven victims will testify in the case against alleged kingpin Gerhard Ackerman who is accused of luring boys as young as seven years old to be raped by adult men for money.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday heard how one of the victims in a child sex ring wishes to fast-track his gender transition due to the trauma he experienced while being exploited.

He faces 740 counts of charges ranging from rape, attempted murder and the distribution and production of child porn.

His co-accused state capture lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy was also believed to have been part of the ring allegedly taking massages from the boys that would often escalate to rape.

The court heard testimony from the State’s first witness - a clinical psychologist who had consultations with the victims.

On Tuesday, the court heard how one of the victims who suffered rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking allegedly at the hands of Ackerman was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in that she is biologically a male who identifies as a female.

On Wednesday, clinical psychologist Kirsty Clark told the court how the victim's condition had worsened due to the abuse that she was exposed to.

"That she expressed the need to fast-track his transition that if she becomes female that would have happened to someone else."

Clark said the victim who cannot be named because she was a minor at the time of the crime was self-medicating to transition.

"I did refer her to an endocrinologist to start her on proper hormone replacement therapy because she had been taking birth control pills to try self medicate her transition."

The matter has been postponed to Thursday when the court will hear an analysis from an expert on the text messages found on Ackerman’s phone that he allegedly used to link the boys to his clients.