GALLERY: Thousands of DA members marched to Luthuli House against load shedding

The DA expressed dissatisfaction with the ANC's governance.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen among party members during a march against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles
25 January 2023 18:43

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg marched to the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters - Luthuli House - on 25 January 2023.

The majority opposition party sought to push back against the rolling power cuts that South Africans have had to endure.

At the same time, ANC's youth wing members kept a watchful eye on their party's headquarters.

But law enforcement advised the DA to steer clear of Luthuli House.

The DA said it would embark on more marches to address other social ills such as crime and poverty.

Democratic Alliance members during a march against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB ON 25 January 2022. Picture/Jacques Nelles

African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

African National Congress members as Democratic Alliance members marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

