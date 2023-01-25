Fort Hare council: Clean-up operation compromises safety of staffers

The university's employee Mboneli Vesele was recently killed when unknown assailants opened fire on vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's car in an attempted assassination.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fort Hare University's council believes the tragic acts that have taken place at the institution are linked to the implementation of a clean-up operation.

The council said that the institution's staff continue to be intimidated and threatened with violence due to the operation’s improvements over the last two years.

Since the university put in place measures to root out corruption at the institution two lives were lost and there was an assassination attempt on vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

The institution's council said it's the success of the renewal project that underpins the terror campaign.

It added that it would continue supporting the renewal project. Arrests are yet to be made for Vesele's death

The council has since called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that arrests are made and the renewal project is secured.