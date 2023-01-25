Eskom urges the City of Tshwane to settle R1.4bn electricity bill

The bill remains outstanding despite several engagements with the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the City of Tshwane owes it R1.4 billion due to short or non-payments spanning several months.

The utility said the city did not fully pay its November bill of R660 million and also failed to pay its December account of close to R800 million.

Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said that the bill remains outstanding despite several engagements with the city.

"Eskom does not have the financial capacity to finance the CoT’s [City of Tshwane] operations and calls on the city to do right by its residents and pay the bulk electricity account to enable Eskom to continue supplying electricity to the city," she said.

This comes as the power utility has had to implement various stages of power cuts crippling businesses and frustrating households.

Moreover, the power utility told the public that it doesn't have the financial wherewithal to purchase diesel, adding that this would ease power cuts.

Speaking before Scopa on Tuesday, outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said: "If we had more money available for diesel, the load shedding stages would have been reduced. I can categorically make that statement."

Moreover, South Africa's energy woes have set the cat among the pigeons and resulted in fingerpointing as to who should take the rap for the continued load shedding.

The pink elephant in the room is the looming 18.65% electricity tariff hike that Eskom is expected to implement on 1 April 2023.

This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa granted Eskom the increase.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since urged the ailing power utility to suspend the hike in a bid to give already cash-strapped citizens some respite.

Eskom - which is indebted to nearly R400 billion - also hinted at the prospect of permanent stage 2 and stage 3 load shedding for the next two years.