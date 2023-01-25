Eskom to implement sproradic stage 4 and stage 5 load shedding from Thurs to Sun

The power utility cited the breakdown of generation units at four of its power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Hamstrung power utility Eskom has, once again, moved to ring the changes on power cuts.

Eskom announced on Wednesday night that it would implement intermittent stage 4 and stage 5 five load shedding from Thursday morning until Sunday afternoon citing a breakdown of several power generating units.

It said the breakdowns took place over a 24-hoour perod.

"Load shedding shedding will increase to stage 4 and stage 5 for the remainder of the week, starting at 5am on Thursday morning," said Eskom.