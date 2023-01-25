EFF students' wing demands free higher education, scrapping of historic debt

This comes a day after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that student debt poses a high risk to the sustainability of higher education institutions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students.

This comes a day after [Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that student debt ](http://Student debt is a threat to sustainability of higher education in SA - Nzimande)poses a high risk to the sustainability of higher education institutions.

The EFF student command was on Wednesday embarking on a 16-hour March from the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The student command said that the march will carry on overnight, adding that they will hand over their memorandum of demands at the Union Building Thursday morning.

The young red berets gathered in Marshalltown as they prepared to walk to The Presidency offices in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Nzimande: Politicising student placement issue is a ‘vote-seeking tactic’

The deputy president of the EFF student command Mzukisi Mnothoza said the march sought to address the many challenges experienced by tertiary students.

He added that Wednesday’s demonstration is just one of the many measures taken by the party to urge the government to make free education a reality and allow walk-in applications at universities.

"Part and parcel of why we are marching to the Union Buildings, we want the question of historical debt to be resolved."

Although the march to Pretoria comes amid a heat wave in Gauteng, Mnothoza said that law enforcement agencies and medical practitioners would be available to ensure everyone is safe.