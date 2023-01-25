EFF student command calls on government to build more universities, colleges

As the number of bachelor passes increase each year, the capacity in South African universities becomes an issue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command urged the government to increase capacity at institutions of higher learning by establishing more universities and TVET Colleges.

While the number of bachelor passes increases every year, South Africa has 26 public universities with two only two established post-1994.

Members of the student command were marching from the party's headquarters in Johannesburg to the Union Building in Pretoria.

Almost three hours into the walk, the Red Berets are now approaching Alexandra. They expect to arrive at the Union Buildings at dawn. pic.twitter.com/FriodSUODi ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023

Members of the EFF Student Command are about to embark on a 16-hour march from the Party’s headquarters in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The march aims to voice concern over student historical debt and free education for tertiary students. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/XkmL5qmNU3 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023

The EFF's student command expects to arrive in Pretoria on Thursday morning, 26 January, to hand over a memorandum of demands to the office of The Presidency.

Just a day after High Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the tertiary sector will ensure smooth enrolment of all prospective students, the EFF student command said it doubts this will happen.

The student command president Sihle Lonzi said the government was not addressing the ever-growing demand for higher education.

He said he hopes the government will commit to ensuring the enrolment processes go as planned.

"More than 720,000 learners have passed their matric but the higher education sector does not have the capacity to absorb [them]."

Nzimande assured students that the enrolment issue will be treated with urgency.