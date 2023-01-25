Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House

The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters have gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg CBD.

The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House over power cuts.

It claims that the governing party had failed to fulfill its promise to resolve the country's energy crisis.

The hundreds of DA members are seemingly excited, with many of them smiling and laughing as they share banter among themselves.