DA should march to Eskom offices, not Luthuli House, says ANC Youth League

The DA claims that cadre deployment and what it calls "ANC-sponsored state capture" has led to the collapse of Eskom.

It said, therefore, the ANC was responsible for frequent power cuts and wanted it to take accountability.

But the ANCYL said the DA was misguided.

"There is no political party anywhere that must think they can come to another and march to another political party's headquarters on matters of governance that have nothing to do with the political office," the league's national organiser, Tlangi Mogale, said.

Mogale said the DA should rather consider protesting at Eskom offices or provide workable solutions to address the energy crisis.

Earlier, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Luthuli House was "ground zero" of South Africa's electricity crisis.

"If you're serious about tackling the problem, you need to go straight to the source of the problem, and Luthuli House is ground zero of the electricity crisis in South Africa.

"That's where the destruction of Eskom was engineered, through the terrible outdated policy, through disgusting greed and corruption, and above all, through the deployment of useless and criminal cadres to the power utility."