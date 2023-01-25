DA ready to take ANC cadre deployment policy challenge all the way to ConCourt

After two days of arguments before a full bench of the Pretoria High Court, judgment in the matter was reserved on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Leon Schreiber said that they were ready to take their legal challenge of the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy all the way to the Constitutional Court.

The party wants the court to declare the ANC party’s cadre deployment and development policy unconstitutional.

Whichever way the court rules, the case is almost guaranteed to wind up in the Constitutional Court, in the end.

Speaking after Tuesday’s proceedings, Schreiber, the DA’s shadow minister for public service and administration, said that they were prepared for the fight.

“We’re absolutely ready. And, in fact, we have been ready and preparing for this for a number of years. I think in the last two or three years, we’ve really intensified our work on this particular topic in the context of state capture and what the cadre deployment policy’s role was in that as we also saw from the Zondo Commission.”

He described the issue as something the DA cares deeply about.

“We think it’s something that is very necessary, the removal of this policy, if we really want to deal with corruption and state capture and crucially the rebuilding of state institutions like Eskom, I suppose, being top of mind.”