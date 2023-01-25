CT: DA takes ‘power to the people march’ to ANC head office

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) marched to the African National Congress’ (ANC) Cape Town offices on Wednesday over the state of the country’s electricity grid.

The march was part of a broader campaign by the party challenging the ANC's cadre deployment policy in court.

DA members were bussed in from different parts of the city into the Cape Town city centre for the march that was due to begin at 12pm.

Around 100 party members dressed in their blue and white regalia gathered at a parking lot in Darling Street by midday.

There was also a large number of South African Police Service (SAPS) and Metropolitan Police Department presence.

The DA leadership in Cape Town decided to take its 'power to the people march' to the ANC's doorstep to call on the party to put an end to South Africa's rolling power cuts.

The party also wanted the ruling party to do away with its cadre deployment policy and corruption.