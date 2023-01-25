Citizens urged to take extra precautions as heatwaves continues in parts of SA

In recent days, at least eight people died of heatstroke In Northern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans were urged to take extra caution, stay hydrated, and wear light clothing as a heatwave persists in some parts of the country.

In recent days, at least eight people died of heatstroke In Northern Cape.

READ: NC FARM OWNERS URGED TO GIVE WORKERS REGULAR BREAKS AMID DEADLY HEATWAVE

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, deployed volunteers to the province to assist residents, who are also battling water shortages.

“Government is calling South Africans to take care. This summer is particularly hot, and we appeal to residents, especially those areas in KZN and Gauteng, to take precautionary measures, take opportunities to be in the shade, if you can, take a rest at hottest time of the day, but we have to take care. Heatwaves can kill,” said acting government spokesperson Michael Currin.