Cele encourages police not to hesitate to defend themselves when in danger Police Minister Bheki Cele's comments come in the wake of the recent police killings in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Police minister Bheki Cele

South African Police Service (SAPS) DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has encouraged police officers not to hesitate when it comes to defending themselves when confronted with danger. His comments come in the wake of the recent police killings in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The minister on Tuesday visited the home of slain policeman, Roger Mavunlda, in Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Cele raised concerns about police killings, saying that criminals seemed to be doing as they pleased.

He also mentioned an incident where a police vehicle was hijacked.

Minister Cele said that he was worried about the attacks on those tasked with protecting citizens.

Sergeant Simphiwe Nyawo was killed in the line of duty while chasing a suspect who was allegedly involved in a cash heist in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

In Mayville, Constable Gift Goba of the Durban K9 unit was shot and killed and robbed of his service pistol while Warrant Officer Roger Mavundla, his fiance and his two children were shot and killed in their driveway.

In Cape Town, 37-year-old Captain Siphumeza Lusasa was stabbed to death in Khayelitsha.

The police minister said that these four incidents all took place this month.

"Amaphoyisa should not be having tied hands when it comes to the protection of their lives and the lives of the people that they are supposed to be protecting. We are not calling for police to be rogue or reckless but we are not calling police to be wheelbarrows to be pushed around by the criminals."

Cele reiterated that police officers should be able to defend themselves.