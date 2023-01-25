Case against nurse implicated in fatal stabbing of CT cop postponed

The 40-year-old man made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after handing himself over to police.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a nurse implicated in the murder of a police officer in Cape Town's Khayelitsha has been postponed to the end of January for bail information.

He allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Captain Siphumeza Lusasa to death along Spine Road on Saturday.

According to the Hawks, the attack apparently happened after the police officer had an argument with the accused's girlfriend.

A member of the public, who was on the scene, rushed the officer to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

He had been stabbed several times.