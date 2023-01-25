The ANCYL says the DA's misleading the public on the cadre deployment policy

The youth arm of the ANC has accused the Democratic Alliance of 'a very cheap political electioneering gimmick'.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) said on Wednesday the Democratic Alliance (DA) was misleading the public by claiming that its cadre deployment policy led to the collapse of Eskom.

The DA staged a march near the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg against load shedding and the governing party's cadre deployment policy. It held a parallel march in Cape Town from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology to the city centre.

It had planned to protest outside Luthuli House but was advised by law enforcement authorities to use an adjacent street instead.

The ANCYL said it would not have allowed the DA anywhere near the governing party's headquarters.

The league's convener Nonceba Mhlauli says they view the DA's demonstration as a publicity stunt.

"And it's a very cheap political electioneering gimmick of trying to use a national crisis that affects all of us as an attempt to blur the lines between party and state".

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen has maintained the DA's stance that the ANC is responsible for the country's energy crisis.

"We don't have an Eskom problem in South Africa we have an ANC problem in South Africa and that Luthuli House is the ground zero for cadre deployment, ground zero for corruption and maladministration on tenders".

Steenhuisen says they'll hold demonstrations against Eskom's newly approved tariff increase of 18.65%.