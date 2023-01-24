UCT Academics' Union awaiting strike certificate from CCMA

The union applied to the CCMA for a strike certificate last week Friday after negotiations with university management deadlocked.

CAPE TOWN - The UCT Academics' Union will know on Tuesday whether it will be granted a certificate to illegally go on strike or not.

The union is demanding a 6% salary increase, while UCT is offering 3%.

Eighty-four percent of its members rejected the offer and voted in favour of a three-day strike.

The union's Kelly Moult said that if the strike was approved by the CCMA, they would do so later this week.

"If we get the certificate on Tuesday, the earliest that we could strike would be Friday, I would imagine."