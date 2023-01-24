Treasury gives CoCT green light to buy electricity from residents and businesses

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis encourages customers to use approved systems such as solar in order to sell power to the grid.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said that National Treasury gave it the go-ahead to buy power from independent producers.

The metro said this means it will be able to buy electricity from residents and businesses with excess supply.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis encouraged residents and businesses to use approved systems such as solar in order to sell power to the grid.

"We have received the exemption from the National Treasury that we asked for many months ago. We have finally received feedback about that and the news is positive. We have an exemption, which means we can start to put in place a system in which people with solar panels on their roof can feed power back to the city and be paid in cash for that power."

The mayor added that this will help the city mitigate load shedding.