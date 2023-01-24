Treasury forensic auditor set for second day on stand in Nulane corruption trial
BLOEMFONTEIN - Forensic auditor at National Treasury, Siphiwe Mahlangu, will again take the stand on day two of the Nulane corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court.
A few Gupta associates, including Iqbal Sharma, are facing fraud and money laundering charges in the matter.
Sharma is accused of colluding with former Free State officials in swindling the state of more than R25 million between 2011 and 2012.
Were at the Bloemfontein High Court for the start of the #NulaneCorruptionTrial where Gupta associates and some former Free State officials face fraud and money laundering charges for siphoning off R25 million in state funds. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/orK6pDjWx2EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2023
#NulaneCorruptionTrial | Its the same case that got Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh attested in Dubai. The NPA wants to prosecute them in the Nulane and the infamous Estina Dairy Farm project.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2023
SA authorities havent secured the extradition of the Gupta brothers from the UAE. ~K
Mahlangu is the State's first witness in the two-week trial.
He wrapped up his first day of testimony under fire from defence lawyers during his cross-examination.
Lawyer Daniel Mantsha questioned Mahlangu's qualifications after the State called him to testify about public-private partnerships, as well as supply chain processes in government.
Mantsha is among the defence lawyers who also raised some concern about the veracity of documents submitted by the State in their questioning of Mahlangu.
This includes documents that point to the flow of money from the Free State government to Nulane Investments.
Mahlangu fought back, assuring the court that he had the forensic know-how and was in a position to give expert comment on the matter.