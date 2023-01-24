Treasury forensic auditor set for second day on stand in Nulane corruption trial

Siphiwe Mahlangu is the State's first witness in the two-week trial. He wrapped up his first day of testimony under fire from defence lawyers during his cross-examination.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Forensic auditor at National Treasury, Siphiwe Mahlangu, will again take the stand on day two of the Nulane corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court.

A few Gupta associates, including Iqbal Sharma, are facing fraud and money laundering charges in the matter.

Sharma is accused of colluding with former Free State officials in swindling the state of more than R25 million between 2011 and 2012.