State's first witness' credibility questioned in Nulane corruption trial

Two companies and six people, including Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma are on trial for fraud and money laundering at the Bloemfontein High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Nulane Investment corruption trial have torn into the credibility of the State's first witness, forensic auditor Siphiwe Mahlangu.

The high-stake corruption trial was heard on Tuesday.

At least three Free State officials face additional charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Mahlangu submitted an affidavit stating he had been roped in to peruse supply chain management documents linked to the tender awarded to Nulane Investments in 2011.

He claims a request was then made a few months later for a deviation from normal procurement in the appointment of Nulane as a service provider.

The reason for the deviation was based on a condition made by the intended strategic partner, an Indian company, World Wide Web Impex.

This would trigger a public-private partnership which is a contract between the State and a private entity, but Mahlangu said this partnership was not registered with the National Treasury.

Mahlangu added there was also no proof of a deviation submitted to the National Treasury or the auditor-general.

This would make the R25 million Nulane contract irregular.

Defence lawyers aren't letting Mahlangu off the hook so easily, questioning his credibility as an expert witness.