Soweto through the eyes of locals: The Makhelwane festival returns

The annual Makhelwane Festival is back for its 9th edition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Makhelwane Festival returns this January for its 9th edition under the theme: Soweto Through the Eyes of the Locals. In IsiZulu, Makhelwane refers to neighbour - which suggests that the festival encourages a sense of community.

The festival will be presented by LoCrate Market (Local Creatives) - a platform for young and black creatives to develop, grow and nurture their businesses.

“The concept of Local Creatives is all about creating an environment that allows like-minded people to validate their ideas and create new business concepts that have never existed in townships before,” says Kgosi Rampa, one of the visionary co-founders of LoCrate.

On January 27-29, the event will take place in Orlando West with the aim to celebrate local cuisine, music and arts while also providing small and medium businesses an opportunity to market themselves and gain exposure, especially for young black entrepreneurs.

In the 9th edition of the festival, attendees can expect a food carnival, music fest, arts and crafts, a movie screening, street dining and bubbly garden, exhibitions, entertainment for kids as well as a market run entirely by children.

And for the lineup, they can expect jam-packed performances from local deejays and artists including K.O, Langa Mavuso, Lula Odiba, Themba Lunacy.