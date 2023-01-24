Relative of 2 De Doorns crash victims says losing them was heartbreaking

They were among the five people killed in the weekend's horrific crash.

CAPE TOWN - A relative of some of the 11 people involved in a deadly De Doorns car accident said that losing his sister and nephew was heartbreaking.

It's understood that the Opel Corsa they were in veered off the N1 highway near Elim Farm when the driver lost control.

Six other people were rushed to hospital.

Eyewitness News spoke to relative, Michael Jonkers: "The woman that was in the car was my oldest sister and the little boy that was with her, the three-year-old, that was her child and her youngest one."