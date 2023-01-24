Ramaphosa won't be summoned before Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry

The Public Protector’s handling of Ramaphosa’s CR17 ANC presidential campaign investigation is one of those being probed by the committee.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t be summoned to testify before Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

For the second time on Tuesday, Parliament’s Section 194 committee was considering a request to force him to testify.

The Public Protector’s handling of Ramaphosa’s CR17 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign investigation is one of those being probed by the committee.

It was subsequently set aside by the high court.

From the very onset, Mkhwebane indicated that she wants Ramaphosa to testify at her impeachment hearing.

Ramaphosa suspended her just days after she launched a probe into the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

The committee previously refused a request to force him to testify.

“What we have now is a repeat of that request with no additional information or new information about what is different now than when that was[put forward], ” said committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi.



“It’s dead. Let’s leave it there. We dealt with it as a committee. We took a decision, so let’s leave it there,” said the ANC’s Doris Dlakude.

The Democratic Alliance’s Mimmy Gondwe agreed, saying Ramaphosa would not add any value to the inquiry.