Ramaphosa wants to appoint budget director to monitor provincial spending

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he'd received a report from Treasury about the unused funds in the budgets which were allocated to various provinces.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he wanted to appoint a budget director who would monitor the budgets which Treasury allocated to provinces.

Ramaphosa was speaking at an African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

He said that he was concerned that there were many instances of unused funds in these budgets.

He said that he would like to appoint someone to keep an eye on how taxpayers' money was being spent.

"And now I want to have someone in my office who will just be monitoring budget spending. In other countries, [other countries do have them] President Obama of America had a budget director..."

Ramaphosa said that this would help with accountability and transparency at a provincial and local government levels.

He added that it was a crime against humanity when money for services was allocated but was not used to improve service delivery.