Probe into Boksburg explosion may take longer, says legal expert

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday marks a month since the tragic Boksburg explosion and legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala suggested that investigations into the tragic blast may take longer than expected.

He said police have to ensure they have sufficient evidence to establish a strong court case against the accused parties.

Forty-one people were killed when a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve after it was wedged under a railway bridge. The blast has left scores of people with critical injuries and damaged municipal infrastructure.

Zikalala said although investigations into the Boksburg explosion were taking a long time, it is important for the State to not rush the matter to court.

He said this is to avoid the case being dropped again like it was when the gas tanker driver was released from jail due to insufficient evidence.

Zikalala said the police will have to first establish who to charge and prove that the party could have reacted better to mitigate the impact of the blast.

"It's one of those things that cannot be done within the quickest amount of time. However, they should have gone to the victims to tell them how long it would take to investigate and go to court."

Meanwhile, the police have opened another docket that has been handed over to the senior State prosecutor who will determine whether the information in the docket was presented fairly and is fit for the court.