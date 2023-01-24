Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance

The group from Limpopo took to the 'America’s Got Talent All Stars' stage on Monday, performing one of their original songs, 'We Will Rise' - a song about the resilience of the human spirit.

CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir has once again made South Africans proud.

The choir’s lively energy and heartwarming vocals saw them receive a standing ovation from all three judges and loud applause from the audience.

We’re living our dream and are thankful for every opportunity to showcase our talents. 🇿🇦 We Will Rise! @AGT, we loved being back and are honoured to officially be an All-Star. 🌟#AGTAllStars

pic.twitter.com/C0aNR1pQJ0 ' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 24, 2023

It was the first time Heidi Klum had the opportunity to judge the choir.

"I love how vibrant you are inside and out. I loved it," she said.

Resident judge, Simon Cowell, said that the Ndlovu Youth Choir was one of the best choirs they’ve ever had.

"I can’t be more thrilled that you’ve come back to compete again," Cowell said.

Meanwhile, fellow judge, Howie Mandel, said they were his favourite choir to ever grace the AGT stage.

"This looked like a finished Broadway show. For me, this would have been a golden buzzer moment," Mandel explained.

The group’s fate now lies in the hands of the super fans, who will vote for one act each night to go through to the next round.

The ultimate winner of the talent competition walks away with a cash prize of $500,000 – that’s about R8,591,175.

The latest installment of the reality show features winners, finalists, fan favourites and others from previous seasons.

In 2019, the Ndlovu Youth Choir performed on season 14 of America’s Got Talent where they reached the finals.

Since then, the group has gained fans from across the world.

✨ @ChoirAfrica brought their A-game to the #AGTAllStars stage with a powerful and moving performance that left the audience in awe. 💫 ' AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) January 24, 2023

Unbelievable Talent! OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE!! I have goosebumps…. I even got up off the sofa and was moving with these kids with tears in my eyes and a big smile on my face. You all are SUPERSTARS! May you all go far! #AGT ' Jane Q (@RoxxyM5875) January 24, 2023

Thank you Mama! We love and appreciate you! ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/Wyd2pgrycR ' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 24, 2023