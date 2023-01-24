Power Up and Switch’d On: New catch-up channels launched to combat power cuts

OpenView and DStv have launched pop-up channels dedicated to viewers who might have missed their favourite shows due to load shedding.

Cape Town – South Africans will be depending more on their load shedding schedules as there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to power outages.

The only real change is the load shedding stages that power utility Eskom continues to implement.

There might be no light at the end of this tunnel, but local broadcasters are trying to make sure this crisis is a bit more bearable for television viewers.

Your daily dramas are now on Power-Up, all day every day. #Openview channel 114 pic.twitter.com/C7HrSNHSIc ' @etv (@etv) January 24, 2023

The country’s first free-to-air satellite television platform, OpenView, launched its catch-up channel Power-UP! on Monday.

All of eTV’s hit prime-time shows will be repeated from Monday to Friday on OpenView channel 114.

“Catch it when you catch it, as long as you catch it – with 18 hours daily of local dramas, Power-UP! is the new pop-up channel that ensures viewers never miss a show again – no matter how your load shedding schedule changes,” – a statement posted on eTV's website reads.

The channel will be available every day from 6am till midnight.

Followers of Afrikaans telenovelas will also get their fix on weekends with omnibus repeats.

"The industry-first initiative also adds value to brands and advertisers by repeating their ads on a pop-up channel 18 hours per day, every day,” the statement explained.

Stay SWITCH’D ON for 24 hours a day with your favourite prime-time shows from @Mzansimagic, @MzansiWethu, and @kykNETkie on the new DStv SWITCH’D ON channels (ch. 109 & 110) launching today! pic.twitter.com/MiAJGmac0h ' DStv (@DStv) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Multichoice launched two channels dedicated to viewers who might have missed their favourite shows due to load shedding.

On Tuesday, DStv launched Switch’d On that will be broadcast 24 hours a day on channels 109 and 110.

The channels, only available to South African and Lesotho customers, will feature content from popular prime-time shows from the Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu and kykNET and kie channels.