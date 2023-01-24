Parly's Section 194 committee to meet to plot way forward in Mkhwebane inquiry

Parliament's Section 194 committee will on Tuesday be meeting for the first time this year, as it looks to resume the impeachment inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The inquiry adjourned early last month, as it was set to start hearing testimony from Mkhwebane's first witness.

On Tuesday, the committee will look to plan its business for the remaining months of the inquiry, which it intends to conclude by March.

There are about nine months left before Busisiwe Mkhwebane's seven-year tenure as Public Protector officially comes to an end.

Parliament's Section 194 committee is already three months behind its original deadline to conclude its impeachment hearings, which started last July.

It's yet to start hearing evidence from witnesses who will testify on behalf of Mkhwebane.

Her first witness, the Zambian public protector, Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, failed to give testimony in December because she did not have permission from her government to do so.

She also told the inquiry that she had been nominated for a position as a high court judge, and she wanted to testify in person.

On Tuesday, Parliament's Section 194 committee is set to consider correspondence to the committee and to discuss other housekeeping matters.

Chairperson Richard Dyantyi and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Kevin Mileham, are still to face legal action from Mkhwebane after both of them refused to recuse themselves last year over allegations of bias and unfairness.