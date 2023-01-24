Nyanga police investigating two separate Browns Farm murders in one day

Just before 2am, officers were patrolling Browns Farm when they were stopped by a staff transport vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Nyanga police detectives are investigating two separate murder cases that happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The occupants alerted police to the body of a man lying in the roadway.

It was understood he was shot twice in the face.

Cape Town police's Frederick Van Wyk explained that a second murder was reported just over two hours later.

“At about 04:15, policemen received a complaint about a murder at Dontsa Square in Browns Farm, Nyanga, and on their arrival they cost a 37-year-old woman laying on her back with a gunshot wound to the face. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”