Man who turned himself in for killing cop in Khayelitsha expected in court

The suspect allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Captain Siphumeza Lusasa to death along Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A nurse is expected to make his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of a police officer.

The suspect handed himself over to authorities following this past weekend's stabbing.

According to the Hawks, the attack apparently happened after the police officer had an argument with the accused's girlfriend.

A member of the public, who was on the scene, rushed the officer to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

He had been stabbed several times.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen: "It is reported that the SAPS captain was on stand-by duty at the time of the incident. The killing of our law enforcement officers will never be condoned. Those transgressing in this particular manner must face the full might of the law."

Allen said that six police officers were killed between April and December last year.