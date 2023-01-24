Limpopo health MEC: Mismanagement contributing to Rethabile clinic issues

A recording emerged of Limpopo MEC for Health Phophi Ramathuba shouting at staff during a surprise visit to the clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo MEC for Health Phophi Ramathuba said that chronic underfunding and mismanagement contributed to the overcrowding at the Rethabile Community Health Centre in Polokwane.

A recording emerged of the MEC shouting at staff during a surprise visit to the clinic.

The MEC said that she received reports that patients were not allowed to enter the healthcare facility without wearing face masks, which were being sold to patients entering the building.

Ramathuba said that apart from the mask issue, the clinic had 27 midwives, but only three were on duty the day she went to investigate.

She said that she was deeply concerned at how the clinic was being managed because the Premier of Limpopo, Chupu Mathabatha, said that there were no requirements to wear masks at healthcare facilities.

“I needed to know from the clinic manager what was the reason, [because the] Limpopo Premier has never said Limpopo must use masks. When you deny someone access to healthcare, you’re contravening the very same constitutions of this country.

“You must have capacity to provide the mask to the patient who can’t afford them. No patient must be returned because they don’t have masks.”

She said that healthcare systems were not in place at one of the busiest healthcare facilities.

“We have got a serious shortage [of funding]. It’s impacting our ability to appoint new personnel. We have also got challenges in terms of infrastructure improvement.

“The reality is that Rethabile is one of the busiest facilities because its geographic location makes it accessible in terms of public transport, but when you look at how the facility is being run, some of the managers that we are currently having do not inspire confidence.”