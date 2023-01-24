Law Society of SA condemns murder of eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

Maseko was shot dead outside his home over the weekend in Luyengo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Law Society of South Africa has added its voice to the condemnation of the killing of eSwatini human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko.

The society said that it was disheartening to see fearless lawyers who spoke out against governments being killed.

As condolences pour in for Maseko, the Law Society of South Africa said that it supported lawyers who took a stand against human rights abuse.

It has called on the South African government to ensure that the freedom of the people of eSwatini was not curtailed.

The legal body said that it would continue to stand by the people of eSwatini and the legal fraternity.

It has also shared its heartfelt condolences with Maseko's family and friends.