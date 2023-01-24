Khan hopes ODI break helps MI Cape Town focus in chase for playoff spot

MI Cape Town fell to a heavy 52-run defeat by the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 match at Newlands on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - MI Cape Town fell to a heavy 52-run defeat by the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 match at Newlands on Monday.

Capitals opener Will Jacks hit his third fifty of the tournament as they set their opponents a target of 183 for victory. His blistering innings of 62 off just 27 balls seemed to set the Capitals for a total in excess of 200 as they raced to 88/1 in seven overs.

MICT bowlers were able to stem the flow of runs after Jacks was dismissed in the eight over and conceded less than 100 runs in the next 12 overs, while picking up a further six wickets. Captain Rashid Khan led from the front once again and produced yet another stellar show with the ball and returned with impeccable figures of 3/16 while England seamer Jofra Archer took 3/37.

Chasing 183 to win, Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for 11 before Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran (22 off 11) put on 36 runs together but couldn't convert the start into big knocks. Brevis smashed 46 off 30 deliveries, including a couple of his trademark no-look sixes, before he was caught off Anrich Nortje’s bowling.

Nortje finished with 3/22 and Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell took 3/13 as the Cape side was bowled out for 130.

The game was the last of MICT’s home fixtures and with three away games left, they occupy the last of the playoff places in fourth position on the table, with 13 points from seven games.

"I think in the last part of the tournament, we can't do too much experimentation. We just need to stay calm, stay relaxed and do the basics right. I think the 7-8 days break we have will be good for us,” Khan said.

The SA20 will take an eight-day break from 25 January to accommodate the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England before resuming on 2 February.