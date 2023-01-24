Jabu Pule Mahlangu accuses Mamelodi Sundowns of ruining the game Mahlangu criticised the standard of the Premier Soccer League's football and blamed the Brazilians for hoarding the best players, noting that they're ruining the beautiful game of football with their deep pockets. Premier Soccer League

Jabu Mahlangu JOHANNESBURG – Former Bafana Bafana legend Jabu Pule Mahlangu took to social media on Monday accusing Mamelodi Sundowns of ruining the game. Mahlangu criticised the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL)'s football and blamed the Brazilians for hoarding the best players, noting that they're ruining the beautiful game of football with their deep pockets. “PSL games are unwatchable, well at least for me personally. I’m struggling to watch PSL games and the standard has dropped a lot,” he said in a video shared on social media. Mahlangu drew comparisons to the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play policy, which regulates spending at wealthy clubs like Manchester City. Believe it or Not. Fact



What's your take football lovers?

“We suggested the fair play issue in the PSL. Whether Sundowns fans or not, everyone wants their team to win all the time, but what’s happening right now is killing our national team.

“We need to be honest without favouring anyone, something must be done.

“If you check the match between Chiefs and Sundowns. Check the selected Sundowns team for that game and then check players like Kapinga, Lebusa, Rivaldo the list of the players in the stands is endless. That’s another team in the stands, top players that could be playing at other teams.”

"We can't have all the top, talented players in the PSL sitting in one place and now playing. How are we going to improve?"

Mahlangu said Sundowns knows that they are destroying South African football: "Even Kabo Yellow (Yellow Nation, Sundowns) know that what they're doing is destroying South African football. I'm not being personal, so please don't swear at me, we're just talking about football."

Meanwhile, ex-Orlando Pirates forward and ex-Chippa United head coach Daine Klate challenged other clubs to level up.

Wrote Klate: "I think let's leave Sundowns and start talking about what the rest must do to get to that level!!!! Some don't have training facilities how will success arrive?" Klate wrote on his Twitter account.