It's time that govt explained how Eskom's problems can be fixed - Holomisa

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Build One South Africa also want the implementation of a 18.65% electricity tariff increase to be stopped.

CAPE TOWN - Organisations set on legally ending load shedding have emphasised the debilitating consequences that Eskom’s rolling power cuts have had on South Africans.



The United Democratic Movement (UDM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Build One South Africa also want the implementation of a 18.65% electricity tariff increase to be stopped.

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, said they had filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday for the matter to be heard next month.

Holomisa also said that the court should buffer all healthcare facilities, schools, police stations as well as other key entities against power cuts.

"The respondents are Eskom, Minister Pravin Gordhan, the minister of mineral resources and energy, together with their DGs and then the president of the republic, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa and Nersa, the energy regulator of South Africa."

He stressed that it was time that the country got practical, workable answers on how the power utility's problems would be fixed.

"This arrangement is completely different from the ones we always do that is marching and hand over memorandums, on this one, under oath, they must come and explain to us."

The matter is expected to be heard on 28 February.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also filed court papers to stop the electricity tariff increase as well as to declare government's response to the crisis unconstitutional.