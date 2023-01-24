Gauteng, KZN warned to brace for heatwave on Tuesday

Both provinces are currently in the grip of soaring temperatures, following an alert that was issued on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that the worst of the heatwave would likely hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Pretoria residents can brace themselves for a hot 36 degrees Celsius, while Johannesburg and Vereeniging will experience around 34 degrees Celsius.

“We are expecting maximum temperatures to be between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Then going into KwaZulu-Natal we’re expecting extremely warm temperatures. For Pietermaritzburg, the forecast is 40 degrees Celsius, so temperatures will be from the mid-thirties up until the late-thirties, even 40 degrees Celsius,” said forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

Meanwhile, emergency management services (EMS) said that they would remain on high alert as the hot weather conditions continue.

Netcare 911 called on the public to wear long, loose clothing to keep cool, and to ensure that they remained hydrated, in order to prevent heatstroke.

"It’s no secret that the entire country is being grappled by seriously hot weather. During heat waves, more people get seriously ill and even die. Do what you can to cool yourself down – have cold food, cold drinks, have a cool shower, put cool water on your skin or clothes," said spokesperson Shawn Herbst.