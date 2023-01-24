Family of murdered Jennifer Kula say they're not surprised by husband's arrest

Jennifer Kula was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her marital home in Kanana Township, North West in November.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Jennifer Kula said that they were not surprised when her husband, African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Sibusiso Kula was arrested for her murder.

Kula was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her marital home in Kanana Township, North West in November.

Her sister, Mampotseng Motlhomi, said that the family was concerned for the couple's three children who were now without both parents.

"They are still young. They lost their mother and now they're going to lose their father who is going to jail for killing their mother. As we speak, those kids are not at school. He is locking them in the house, so we don’t know what to do. The only hope we have is justice."

North West MEC for Social Development Boitumelo Moiloa said that psychosocial assistance was offered to the family.

"As we speak now, the social worker is busy collating information and if there is a need for us as Social Development taking the kids, in consultation with the families, we will then have to take the kids and that is the support we are giving, so that the kids don’t drop in school."

WATCH: ANC MP accused of murdering his wife appears in court