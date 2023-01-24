'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads the 2023 Academy Awards nominations

While the Oscars, as its known, reflects excellence in the United States' film industry, there were some notable disappointments with the 2023 list.

Cape Town – Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, popularly known as the Ocars, were announced on Tuesday.

The awards recognise the artistic and technical merit of the American film industry. The prestigious event will take place on 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at some of the nominees:

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/W8wKkY7EFQ ' The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BVcCq7u4Ut ' The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg ' The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DdhdPdSpEF ' The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Hong Chau (The Whale) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

It's the first time two Asian actresses have been nominated at the same time in an acting category.

Michell Yeoh was the only woman of colour nominated for Best Actress for her role in the nomination-leading Everything Everywhere All at Once and would be the first Asian and only second woman of colour to win it ever, after Halle Berry in 2002 for her role in Monster's Ball.

But there was some disappointment on social media that Park Chan-wook's critically acclaimed film Decision to Leave was not nominated in the Best International Film category.