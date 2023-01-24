Eskom paying for sins of the past - De Ruyter

De Ruyter and the Eskom board are briefing parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on load shedding and other audit-related matters.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the utility’s current leadership is paying for the “sins of the past”.

De Ruyter added that the load shedding crisis that South Africans have had to brave is not a new development.

He said the government had known about it since 1998 when an energy white paper recorded that Eskom was asking for new capacity to be added on an urgent basis.

De Ruyter and the Eskom board were briefing Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on load shedding and other audit-related matters on Tuesday.

He presented a timeline to the committee that details how the government had known about the possibility of generation loss for decades.

De Ruyter also noted how power outages could have been avoided had Eskom not refused to sign power purchase agreements with independent power producers as far back as 2014.

"So this is the situation we are in today, that we are paying for the sins of the past and we’re paying for those sins in a very important way."

De Ruyter said a lack of money to buy diesel is also having a negative impact.

"If we had more money available for diesel, the load shedding stages would have been reduced. I can categorically make that statement."

He said they were now focussing on six priority power stations and anticipate they will be able to return 1862 megawatts by end of March 2023.