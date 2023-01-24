Eskom explores possibilities after Ramaphosa's call for tariff hike suspension

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana said that Eskom is bound by the legal decision taken by regulator Nersa to grant the utility the increase.

CAPE TOWN - Struggling power utility Eskom said it’s looking at all possibilities following the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend the pending 18.65% tariff increase.

Makwana and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter were briefing Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa on Tuesday about load shedding and other outstanding matters from 2022.

While delivering his closing address at the African National Congress' Free State conference in Mangaung at the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said businesses and households were battling.

Ramaphosa said he had personally asked Eskom to suspend the 18.65% increase for a while.

Chairperson Mpho Makwana said that while the matter is complicated, Eskom will consider all possibilities.

"We have committees in Eskom looking at all those possibilities to look at what can be done to ensure that we can cushion where we can. But the reality is that we also have a statutory obligation of a legal decision that is taken by a regulatory authority. So as soon as we have found those mechanisms to ease the pain, we will go back to our shareholder ministry and the various players."

De Ruyter told Scopa that the utility’s current leadership is paying for the “sins of the past” and that the current load shedding crisis is not a new development.

De Ruyter added that if Eskom had enough money for diesel load shedding would be eased.