Economists flag likelihood of another interest rate hike for SA

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say another interest rate hike is on the cards for South Africans.

This comes as the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)'s Monetary Policy Committee prepares for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to announce the interest rate decision on Thursday.

While economists agree there will be a rate hike, they are split on whether the country can expect a 25 or 50 basis points increase.

Sarb is expected to kick off the year with another interest rate hike after it increased the repo rate six times last year.

Following the last meeting in November, the repo rate was by 75 basis points. It currently stands at 7%.

Last week, the consumer price index (CPI) went down to 7.2% which is still higher than Sarb's target.

However, economist Dale McKinley said a 25-basis point increase is possible given the lower CPI.

"I would argue that it will be in the 25-point basis range given that the CPI just went down a bit, while the food inflation and other specific sectors in the economy inflation are running much much higher than that."

Meanwhile, economist Bonke Dumisa said a 50-basis point hike is more likely.

He added that despite the MPC's intent to reduce the pressure on consumers, it also has a clear mandate on how to deal with inflation.