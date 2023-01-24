Dr Ginwala lauded for dedication to the freedom of SA's people

The family and friends of the late anti-apartheid activist paid homage to her at an official government memorial service in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Former parliamentary speaker Dr Frene Ginwala was on Tuesday praised for shaping a world where humanity thrives and where the dignity and identities of people are honoured and protected.

Ginwala passed away at the age of 90 earlier in January.

She was the first Parliament speaker in democratic South Africa, a position that she held for 10 years.

Poet and activist Barbara Masekela said Ginwala lived a life of integrity.

"Her dedication to the freedom of the people of South Africa whom she served through her movement the African National Congress places her in the pantheon of a cohort of leaders who have left us a legacy which we must protect."

At the same time - speaking movingly about Ginwala’s legacy African National Congress stalwart Mac Maharaj said that a great tree had fallen with her passing.

"She liberated Mozambique, she provided the ANC with three properties in Maputo - which originally belonged to her family. In Dar es Salaam she edited a newspaper called the Spearhead and worked as a stringer for the Guardian newspaper in London."